Drew Pearson Excited For Cowboys Helmet: NFL World Reacts

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Wide Receiver Drew Pearson #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football November 21, 1982 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Pearson played for the Cowboys from 1973-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are finally bringing back their special Thanksgiving Day helmet.

Dallas announced earlier this week that the team will be sporting its special white and blue helmet on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The NFL's helmet rules prevented the Cowboys from wearing the helmet in recent years, but the helmet is being brought back for 2022 and beyond.

Cowboys fans are excited - including legendary wide receiver Drew Pearson.

The Hall of Fame wideout took to social media to celebrate.

"A nod to tradition," he wrote.

Well said, Drew.

"Exactly I’d love it if they can wear it every Thanksgiving game," one fan replied on Twitter.

Cowboys fans can't wait to see the helmet in action.

The Cowboys are set to host the Giants on Thanksgiving Day this year. The contest is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T.