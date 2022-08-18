Drew Pearson Heartbroken Over Former Teammate's Tragic Loss

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Wide Receiver Drew Pearson #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football November 21, 1982 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Pearson played for the Cowboys from 1973-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys star Drew Pearson is heartbroken over his former teammates' loss.

Pearson, one of the best wide receivers in Cowboys history, took to social media to pay tribute to the Hill family.

Janet Hill, the wife of former Cowboys star Calvin Hill, passed away following a battle with cancer.

She is also the mother of longtime NBA star Grant Hill.

"RIP to Janet Hill, the beautiful wife to our @dallascowboys brother #CalvinHill My thoughts and prayers are with Calvin and his family during this most difficult time," Pearson wrote.

Our thoughts are with the Hill family during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.