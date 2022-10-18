Dustin Hopkins Suffers Apparent Injury Kicking Extra Point
The Los Angeles Chargers may have a dicey situation to monitor during the second half of Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.
During the second quarter, kicker Dustin Hopkins appeared to suffer a lower-body injury after successfully kicking an extra point. He hobbled after his follow-through and grabbed the back of his leg.
Punter JK Scott handled the ensuing kickoff. Hopkins went into the medical tent, but he returned to make a 37-yard field goal. However, he buckled and fell down to a knee after the kick.
Hopkins missed Week 5's game against Cleveland Browns with a quad injury. Taylor Bertolet made all three field-goal attempts in his NFL debut.
Following his injury, viewers wondered if Brandon Staley would get even more aggressive on fourth downs without a healthy kicker. While Hopkins is back in the game, his status could factor into the head coach's thought process if the 32-year-old isn't 100 percent.
Denver entered halftime up 13-10, so Los Angeles may need Hopkins to make a crucial kick later in the AFC West matchup.