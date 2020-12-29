Dwayne Haskins Reportedly Went Unclaimed On NFL Waivers

Dwayne Haskins will have to wait at least a little longer for his second chance in the NFL. The recently-released quarterback reportedly cleared waivers today.

Given the nature of Haskins’ dismissal from Washington, plus the fact that any team claiming him would be on the hook for the remaining two years of his rookie deal, it’s not surprising no one scooped him up off the wire.

Now, the 2019 first-round pick will be able to sign anywhere he wants, albeit almost assuredly on a cheap, one-year deal. The good news is there are reportedly teams intrigued by the former Washington quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, some have already reached out and expressed their interest.

Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed today on waivers, per source. Haskins is now free to sign wherever there’s interest, and there are teams that already have expressed some, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

Haskins’ stats (60. 1 percent completion percentage, 12 touchdowns to 14 INTs in 16 games) with WFT were unimpressive, but ultimately it was his lack of maturity and accountability that did him in with his first team.

Given his first-round pedigree and physical gifts, it is likely that another team will at least bring Haskins in for a look.

It’s up to him to make the most of that opportunity when it arrives.