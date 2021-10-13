Madden NFL 22 Announces Decision On Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden is no longer “in the game,” according to EA Sports.

One day after being removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “Ring of Honor,” Gruden has been taken out of Madden NFL 22. The company made the announcement in a statement released on Twitter.

“EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity,” the statement reads. “Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”

The decision comes in the wake of Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night after past emails were uncovered in which he reportedly used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.

In the grand scheme of things, it probably wouldn’t have matter if EA left Gruden in the game. However, it’s not that surprising they opted to remove him, considering the nature of his exit from the NFL.

In addition to being taken out of Madden and the Bucs’ Ring of Honor, Gruden also lost an endorsement deal with Skechers.