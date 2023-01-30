Look: NFL World Reacts To Eagles Cheerleader Video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: General view of Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl-bound.

Sunday afternoon, the Eagles blew out the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Lincoln Financial Field was packed for the contest. The Eagles players gave their fans - and cheerleaders - plenty to get excited about.

The Eagles cheerleaders are now off to the Super Bowl, as well.

Eagles fans are excited, too.

"Headed to the Super Bowl," one fan wrote.

"You win," another fan added.

"Beauty😍😍😍😍😍😍," another fan wrote on social media.

"LETSS GOOO 🦅," another fan added on social media.

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 18: The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders perform during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 18, 2005 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 49ers won 49-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Eagles will be facing either the Chiefs or the Bengals in the Super Bowl.