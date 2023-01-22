Look: NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Cheerleader Video
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on.
The Eagles dominated the NFC East rival Giants in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday night. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no trouble scoring on the Giants defense, while Daniel Jones and his teammates really struggled.
Philadelphia's cheerleaders were certainly enjoying it.
Eagles fans were, too.
"Will we see you ladies in Arizona in three weeks?" one fan wondered.
"YASSSSS I LOVE SHARDAE," one fan added.
"Yassssss Sharbaeeeee!!! You beautiful thang you!!!" one fan added.
"🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅," one fan added on social media.
The Eagles will be hosting the NFC Championship Game, though their opponent is to be determined.
Philadelphia will take on either Dallas or San Francisco next Sunday afternoon.