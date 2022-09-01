Eagles Claimed Trey Sermon: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Trey Sermon #28 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Trey Sermon will get a clean slate with the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles claimed the second-year running back a day after getting waived by the San Francisco 49ers, who made him a third-round selection last year.

Philadelphia already had a crowded backfield committee led by Miles Sanders, but fans are happy to add Sermon as a low-risk, high-reward gamble.

Others are wondering what Sermon's acquisition means for Sanders, who is uncertain for Week 1 because of a hamstring injury.

Sermon didn't get much work for the 49ers last season. A frequent healthy scratch, including the entire postseason, he ran for 167 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.

Elijah Mitchell, a sixth-round pick, instead ran away with the featured role.

Along with Sanders, the Eagles also have Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Even if Sanders isn't ready to start the season, Sermon will have to earn his way into their backfield rotation.