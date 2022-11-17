Eagles Have Re-Signed Wide Receiver After Cutting Him

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles changed their minds about Auden Tate.

Two days after cutting him, the Eagles signed the wide receiver back to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Mac McCain.

Added to the practice squad before Week 1, Tate hasn't played for the Eagles this season. The Florida State alum was last active for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 last season.

Tate secured three of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in seven 2021 games.

Perhaps the Eagles decided they wanted Tate back after wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey were limited in Wednesday's practice.

Only four Eagles wide receivers (Brown, Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal) have caught at least one pass this season, so depth is an issue if either starter can't compete. However, Brown told reporters he expects to play this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tate re-joins Greg Ward and Devon Allen as the wide receivers on Philadelphia's practice squad.