Eagles Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing For Cowboys

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 06: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears rushes against Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field on January 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Eagles defeated the Bears 16-15. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jason Peters is one of the best offensive linemen in recent Philadelphia Eagles history.

The offensive tackle made several Pro Bowls and was a consistent anchor for the offensive line in Philadelphia. He's playing for a rival now, though.

Peters officially signed with the Cowboys on Monday morning.

Following his signing, Peters had a brutally honest admission on the change of scenery.

"The Dallas and Eagle rivalry go deep so it’s kinda weird but I’m here in my home state and ready to roll," Peters admitted.

Peters also addressed a former comment he made.

"Man, I don’t really call it arrogance. I mean they had swagger. Pretty much the same thing ... I mean I like that to be honest. That’s how we did it in Philly and that’s how we’re going to do it here."

Cowboys vs. Eagles games should be fun this year.