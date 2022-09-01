Eagles Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffered Tough Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles may have lost some depth to their offensive line.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, tackle Andre Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during Thursday's practice.

While Dillard will undergo further evaluation, Garafolo said the Eagles expect Dillard will "be available for a majority of the season." That presumably means he'll likely miss time to start the season.

Selected with the No. 22 overall pick in 2019, Dillard has made only nine career starts for the Eagles, five last season. He played in 35 percent of the offense's snaps last year in 15 games.

Dillard became the focus of frequent trade rumors during the preseason, but the Eagles kept him as an insurance policy. The injury strips them of key depth behind starting tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Dilliard, who turns 27 in October, is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The Eagles declined his fifth-year option this spring.