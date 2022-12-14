Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet.

Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team."

When questioned about those comments, per ESPN's Tim McManus, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata encouraged Parsons to focus on his upcoming opponent.

"I'm going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week. I'm worried about this game," Mailata said. "Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don't know who the f--- they're playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week."

He concluded that the Eagles "got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons" on their schedule in Week 15.

Hurts took a similar but more concise (and less profane) approach when asked about Parsons' remarks.

"I'm worried about the Bears right now," he told reporters Wednesday.

The Cowboys should beware of a trap game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite their 5-8 record, they have scored as many points as allowed this season (294) following an impressive Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles are -- at least publicly -- avoiding any temptation to overlook the 3-10 Bears, who have lost their last six games. They can stay firmly in the driver's seat for a division title and first-round bye by besting the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

The Super Bowl contenders must handle business this weekend before preparing for their monumental Week 16 showdown.