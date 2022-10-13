Eagles Player Names Main Difference Between Philly, Dallas Fans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 27-17. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are fighting for NFC East supremacy this season.

As far as Jason Kelce is concerned, the similarities end there.

Speaking on Sports Radio 94 WIP, the Eagles center called their fans "polar opposites."

"You have the Philadelphia fan base, which is this extremely localized die-hard fan base that is authentic to all of them growing up together in this community and this environment that breeds authenticity," Kelce said. "And you have the Cowboys fan base, which they have that in Dallas, but the majority of the fan base is built on commercialism and all of this pop culture, Lakers, Yankees type fandom that I think is the complete opposite of what the Philadelphia Eagles fan base stands for."

Kelce said he's happy to represent Philadelphia in "a game of cultures and values." Eagles fans might see the feud through a familiar lens, as he explained how much they care about defeating "America's Team."

"The moment you get here, almost the first thing any Philadelphia fan says to you outside of the stadium, in the stadium, 'We don't care what you do throughout the season, we just care that you beat the Dallas Cowboys.'"

For better or worse, Cowboys fans illustrated Kelce's points by showing up in droves at SoFi Stadium to see them knock off the Los Angeles Rams.

As Kelce sees it, Eagles fans grow up with the team, but Cowboys fans have flocked alongside the masses to pick them as a status symbol of sorts.

Either way, both teams have passionate supporters. Eagles fans should be loud when the league's only undefeated team hosts the 4-1 Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.