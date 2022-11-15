Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season.

As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799 receiving yards in four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he caught just three of four targets in seven games last season.

Philadelphia signed Tate to the practice squad shortly before beginning the regular season. The Eagles never called on the 25-year-old to augment a receiving corps led by A.J. Brown.

After starting 8-0, the Eagles committed more turnovers Monday night (four) than the rest of the season combined (three) in a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. They also lost tight end Dallas Goedert for the foreseeable future to a shoulder injury.

The Eagles will seek redemption this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.