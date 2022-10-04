Eagles Reportedly Signing Former College Football Star Kicker

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have located a contingency plan if Jake Elliott misses his first game in five years.

According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Eagles are signing former Texas standout Cameron Dicker to the 53-man roster.

Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that he thinks "everybody has a chance to play" against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. However, signing Dicker to the active roster is a sign that a leg injury will likely sideline Elliott.

It would mark the first time the Eagles deploy a kicker other than Elliott since Caleb Sturgis missed an extra point in Week 1 of the 2017 season. Elliott has converted 84.1 percent of his field-goal tries.

Dicker made 60 of 79 field goals and 206 of 201 point-after attempts over four years at Texas. He nailed a 57-yard field goal in 2019 and doubled as a punter during his senior year.

After brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens this summer, Dicker could make his NFL debut this Sunday.