Eagles Showed Interest In Nick Foles: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Nick Foles signed a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, per multiple sources.

Before reuniting with Frank Reich as Matt Ryan's reserve, Foles reportedly had a chance to go back to where he won a Super Bowl.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles "were involved" with the free-agent quarterback. However, they decided to stick with Gardner Minshew as their backup rather than replacing him with the man Minshew replaced in 2019.

Some Eagles fans expressed disappointment about not bringing back Foles, who led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots four years ago.

However, others pointed out the messy situation this would have created. Given Foles' popularity in Philadelphia, fans may have pounced on every mistake starter Jalen Hurts made during his third season.

Instead, the 33-year-old Foles is a clear second-stringer on a Colts team that moved on from the quarterback he once famously filled in for, Carson Wentz. Meanwhile, the Eagles still have a high-quality QB2 in Minshew.

Foles returning to Philadelphia would have made for a fun story, but the way it unfolded probably makes more sense for all parties.