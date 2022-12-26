Eagles Starter Reportedly Suffered 'Significant' Injury Vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles fans may hate Santa Claus even more after their unfortunate Christmas weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys kept the NFC East race alive with a 40-34 victory Saturday. Adding injury to insult, they lost some key starters in the process.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, cornerback Avonte Maddox is "out indefinitely" with a significant toe injury.

Maddox has recorded 43 tackles, three forced fumbles, and an interception in nine games this season. Per Pro Football Reference, opponents have targeted the 5-foot-9 slot corner 34 times for a 77.3 quarterback rating.

CJ Gardner-Johnson, who has missed the last four games with a lacerated kidney, is eligible to come off the injured reserve this weekend. However, it's unclear if the 25-year-old is ready to return.

Philadelphia lost the monumental Week 16 showdown without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who separated his shoulder. Compounding the 13-2 team's woes, star offense tackle Lane Johnson will miss the regular season's final two games with an abdominal injury.

The Eagles are hurting down the stretch, but they have two chances at home to give those players extra time to recover with a first-round bye. They can clinch the No. 1 seed by beating the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.