Eagles Veteran Jason Kelce Will Be Undergoing Surgery

Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery approximately one month before the season begins.

The team explained the decision in a statement shared by Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

"After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery," the Eagles said.

McLane added that two to four weeks is a typical timetable for scopes, and the Eagles hope to have Kelce back for their season-opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.

If Kelce doesn't play Week 1, it'd mark the first game he's missed since 2014. He has the longest streak of consecutive regular-season games played (121) of any active center and played every offensive snap in four of those seven seasons.

A fixture on Philadelphia's offensive line, Kelce notched his fourth All-Pro honor and fifth Pro Bowl nod last season. The lifelong Eagle, drafted in the sixth round in 2011, led the franchise to its first championship four years ago.

The Eagles start their preseason Friday night against the New York Jets.