Earl Thomas Arrested After Allegedly Sending Threatening Messages To Woman About Their Children

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to their game against the the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

A little over two weeks ago, an arrest warrant was issued for former NFL safety Earl Thomas. On Friday, he was arrested in Orange County, Texas.

The warrant for Thomas' arrest was issued because he allegedly violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and their children.

Thomas is facing a third-degree felony charge for allegedly violating this protective order two or more times within a year. Per 12 News, he is supposed to communicate with the woman strictly through a co-parenting phone application.

According to the allegations, Thomas refuses to download this co-parenting app and shows up to places unannounced.

Thomas allegedly texted her: "I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road."

Back in April, Thomas revealed that he wants to return to the NFL.

"I’m ready,” Thomas said. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 due to conduct detrimental to the team. In his only season with the club, the All-Pro safety had 49 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks

It's hard to imagine an NFL team will pursue Thomas, especially with this legal situation hanging over his head.