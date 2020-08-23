There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas might be on his way out of Baltimore. If the Ravens do part ways with the All-Pro safety, there’s one team getting mentioned the most as a potential landing spot.

The standout defensive back was reportedly sent home from practice on Friday after getting into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark. Several veteran Ravens players are reportedly pushing for Thomas to be let go.

“That is possible. That is on the table right now,” NFL insider Mike Garofolo said on Saturday evening. “Everything is on the table. Could even be a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Now, he was sent home on Friday, was not in the building at all on Saturday the expectation is . . . that he will not be in the building on Sunday.”

It remains to be seen what will happen with Thomas. There’s already one team getting mentioned a lot as a potential destination, though – the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys fans have long wanted a playmaking safety and Thomas certainly qualifies. However, Dallas’ front office might not want to take a risk. If the Ravens want Thomas gone, what will he be like in the Cowboys’ locker room?

A couple of Cowboys insiders have already addressed the speculation. For now, there does not appear to be anything to it.

Please stop don't connect what the Cowboys did with Tyron Smith's restructure to Clowney or Earl Thomas. It's not that. It's about 2021 cap space more than anything else. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 22, 2020

#Cowboys fans I know what you are thinking on this Earl Thomas stuff. From a team source: “haven’t even discussed it” but I’ll be honest they have been more aggressive here lately so it was definitely worth checking — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 22, 2020

Of course, Jerry Jones is known for wanting to make splashes, and picking up Thomas if he’s released by the Ravens would definitely qualify.

This will be a situation to watch moving forward.