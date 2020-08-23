The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas takes the field for the Baltimore Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Free Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Earl Thomas might be on his way out of Baltimore. If the Ravens do part ways with the All-Pro safety, there’s one team getting mentioned the most as a potential landing spot.

The standout defensive back was reportedly sent home from practice on Friday after getting into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark. Several veteran Ravens players are reportedly pushing for Thomas to be let go.

“That is possible. That is on the table right now,” NFL insider Mike Garofolo said on Saturday evening. “Everything is on the table. Could even be a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Now, he was sent home on Friday, was not in the building at all on Saturday the expectation is . . . that he will not be in the building on Sunday.”

It remains to be seen what will happen with Thomas. There’s already one team getting mentioned a lot as a potential destination, though – the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys fans have long wanted a playmaking safety and Thomas certainly qualifies. However, Dallas’ front office might not want to take a risk. If the Ravens want Thomas gone, what will he be like in the Cowboys’ locker room?

A couple of Cowboys insiders have already addressed the speculation. For now, there does not appear to be anything to it.

Of course, Jerry Jones is known for wanting to make splashes, and picking up Thomas if he’s released by the Ravens would definitely qualify.

This will be a situation to watch moving forward.


