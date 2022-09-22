Ed Reed Calls Out Viral Block: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field to the locker room in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ed Reed doesn't appreciate the NFL not defending defensive players.

In Week 1, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette nailed Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons with a high chip block. The hit wasn't penalized.

On Wednesday, the former Baltimore Ravens safety questioned why this head shot is legal while defenders are often punished for striking a quarterback or ball-carrier high. The Hall of Famer called the perceived double standard "not right."

Former NFL linebacker Perry Riley Jr. agreed with Reed.

"He’s also a defenseless player while he’s engaged with another blocker," Riley wrote. "This block should def be illegal."

Other fans supported Reed's critique and lamented the difficulty of playing defense in the NFL.

Reed isn't the only star defender to speak out against Fournette's block.

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller said that play "must be taken out the game" to protect pass-rushers. Parsons called Fournette "weak" (and other words not fit to print) for taking a blindside shot.

With so many prominent voices speaking out against the block, the NFL might want to look into its rules.