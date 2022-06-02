Ed Reed Receives Major Praise: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field to the locker room in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ed Reed has been retired for several seasons, but the legendary Baltimore Ravens defensive back continues to receive major praise.

Wednesday night, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady named Reed the defensive back he disliked playing against the most.

Reed was one of four defensive backs named by the quarterbacks playing in The Match.

Reed is arguably the most-dominant safety of all-time.

"Was there a better era for safety play than the Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, and Troy Polamalu era?" one fan tweeted.

"I kinda love Brady & Belichick constantly praising Ed Reed as being an absolute nightmare to play against. Two of the best ever recognizing another all-time great," another fan tweeted.

"Ed Reed getting his flowers," one fan added.

It's been a pretty big week for Reed in terms of outside praise.

Reed will go down as one of the most-liked defensive backs in NFL history.