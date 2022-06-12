Ed Reed Speaks Out Strongly: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field to the locker room in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former NFL All-Pro defensive back Ed Reed has spoken out strongly in reaction to the comments made by Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio questioned the criticism of the Jan. 6 insurrection, wondering why there wasn't more criticism for the riots that took place following the killing of George Floyd.

The Washington Commanders have since fined Del Rio $100,000 - the money will go to the Capitol Police fund.

Reed believes Washington's players need to take a stand against Del Rio.

“Today, I’m sick and tired!” Reed said. “A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. It’s always one, first it was [Nick] Saban now it’s Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if [you’re] coached by him put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong. Wrong.”

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

"People can get mad at Ed Reed but this is the main reason why Del Rio’s comments were so stupid. If Del Rio is planning on fielding black players, it was REALLY not smart of him to make those comments," one fan tweeted.

"I love Ed Reed. A truly great player and even a better man," another fan tweeted.

"Ed Reed is right ! We have enough traitors to our Democracy in politics & sports. Don’t coach Del Rio," one fan added.

