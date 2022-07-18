Eddie Lacy Is Going Viral On Monday: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy is trending on social media on Monday following the news about Leonard Fournette.

According to a report, which has since been disputed by the running back, Fournette weighed 260 pounds at mandatory minicamp last month.

Lacy, who struggled with his weight during his playing days, is now trending on social media.

However, many fans are pointing out how dominant Lacy was.

Eddie Lacy was a sensational running back for a time, that is very clear.