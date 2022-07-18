Eddie Lacy Is Trending Following The Leonard Fournette News

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Poor Eddie Lacy. The guy can't catch a break this Monday afternoon.

Earlier today, a report surfaced saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't happy with Leonard Fournette's weight. The former LSU star is reportedly up to 260 pounds.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Rick Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Fans, of course, can't help but think of Lacy. He played at a pretty high weight during his professional football career.

"Imagine being Eddie Lacy, getting on Twitter and seeing yourself getting slandered after being retired for 6years already," a fan wrote.

"Eddie Lacy diet," one fan said.

“'Bucs coaches not happy with Fournette’s weight' 'Damn near 260 pounds' Eddie lacy was 265 pounds in this picture (allegedly)," said LaQuan Jones.

"Fournette hanging out with Eddie Lacy, getting some big boy lunch," said Mike Valverde.

Lacy playing at 250-plus pounds didn't stop him from having success. He ran the rock 857 times for 3,614 yards and 23 touchdowns during his five-year career.

Hopefully Fournette can have some similar success playing at a higher weight this upcoming season.