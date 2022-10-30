NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut On Sunday

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon's Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons game is pretty off the rails.

The Panthers and the Falcons are in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Carolina kicker Eddy Pineiro had a chance to win the game, both in regulation and in overtime, but he missed twice.

Pineiro missed a go-ahead extra point in regulation and a game-winning field goal in overtime.

Yikes.

Some fans believe the Panthers kicker could be released following Sunday's game.

"eddy pineiro needs to be cut asap wtf," one fan wrote.

"Eddy Pineiro is gonna be cut by the end of the day," another fan added.

"Eddy Pineiro will get cut," another fan added.

"Eddy Pineiro, YOU have been cut," one fan wrote on social media.

The Panthers and the Falcons are currently tied, 34-34, in overtime with a couple of minutes left.

The game is airing on FOX.