Edgerrin James' Son Announces College Basketball Commitment
Former NFL running back Edgerrin James' son has announced his commitment for college basketball.
Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr., a four-star point guard, committed to the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday night. He chose the Bearcats over Georgia and LSU.
The Orlando (Fla.) Olympia product also held offers from Georgetown, Florida Gulf Coast, NC State, Providence and others.
James is the No. 9 point guard and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
He's also the second four-star commitment for Cincinnati in the 2023 cycle, joining Arizona small forward Rayvon Griffith.
Edgerrin James was a four-time Pro Bowler and NFL Hall of Famer, but his namesake is obviously well on his way to making a name for himself on the hardwood.
Congratulations are in order for the James family.