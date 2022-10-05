Edgerrin James' Son Announces College Basketball Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS-NOVEMBER 17: Edgerrin James #32 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during their game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 17, 2002 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Cowboys 20-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James' son has announced his commitment for college basketball.

Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr., a four-star point guard, committed to the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday night. He chose the Bearcats over Georgia and LSU.

The Orlando (Fla.) Olympia product also held offers from Georgetown, Florida Gulf Coast, NC State, Providence and others.

James is the No. 9 point guard and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He's also the second four-star commitment for Cincinnati in the 2023 cycle, joining Arizona small forward Rayvon Griffith.

Edgerrin James was a four-time Pro Bowler and NFL Hall of Famer, but his namesake is obviously well on his way to making a name for himself on the hardwood.

Congratulations are in order for the James family.