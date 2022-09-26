Eli Apple Was Asked About Tyreek Hill's Pregame Trash Talk

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill ensured that all eyes will watch the matchup between him and Eli Apple when the Miami Dolphins face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

When informed of the upcoming matchup on Amazon Prime following Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, Hill immediately went after the Bengals cornerback.

"I can't wait to go against Eli Apple," Hill told reporters. "I owe you, boy. I owe you. I'm here. The Cheetah is here."

Per The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway, the often vocal Apple didn't respond to Hill's trash talk.

During the AFC Championship Game, Apple tackled Hill short of the end zone right before halftime. The stop helped the Bengals pull off a 27-24 overtime upset at Arrowhead Stadium.

Following the victory, Apple called Hill a "baby" on Twitter. Hill encouraged Apple to take the squabble off social media.

Hill, who has 317 receiving yards in three games with his new team, sounds hungry for payback against Apple on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, Apple and the Bengals will look to derail the AFC's only remaining undefeated team.