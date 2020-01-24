Eli Manning Addresses Potential Role With Giants After Retirement

The New York Giants said goodbye to arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play for the franchise on Friday afternoon. Eli Manning officially retired after spending 16 seasons with the G-Men.

Manning had several iconic moments with the Giants, but none greater than his Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots. He made unreal throws late in the fourth quarter in both games.

Although his playing career in New York has officially come to an end, it’s possible that Manning finds a new role with the team.

During his press conference this afternoon, Manning addressed the idea of him staying with the Giants in an ambassador position.

It doesn’t sound like Manning is opposed to sticking around with the team he’s been with since 2004.

From the New York Post:

“Definitely something I’d be interested in,” Manning said, “so I just have to talk to Mr. Mara and see in what ways [to stay involved] and I have to think in what way. I’m going to take some time and figure out how I want to spend these next years.”

Before Eli Manning made his decision to retire, Giants owner John Mara said that he will have a role with the franchise if he wants it.

“I’ve mentioned to him the possibility of thinking about other roles in the organization, and he’s just undecided right now,” Mara said on WFAN‘s Moose and Maggie . “The season just ended recently, and he needs to take some more time and think about it. And I told him there’s no time limit on that. We’ll talk whenever he’s ready to sit down and talk again.”

Manning has spent nearly two decades in the NFL, so perhaps he wants to step away from the game of football. Regardless of what he chooses to do next, he’ll remain a fan favorite in New York.

[New York Post]