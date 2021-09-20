Eli Manning Reveals His Advice For His Nephew, Arch Manning

The college recruitment of highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning has been a major football story over the last few months. With his obvious talent and impressive pedigree, the high school junior has a lot of eyes on him at a very young age.

Luckily, he’s receiving plenty of guidance from his family of football legends. Recently, his uncle Eli Manning shared publicly what his advice has been for Arch as he continues to play in high school.

“I feel for him. I mean, he’s got so much pressure, so many expectations,” Eli said on The Pat McAfee Show Monday. “People say, ‘Hey, I hear your nephew is going to be the best of all of y’all.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s no pressure.’ Peyton just went into the Hall of Fame this year. It’s not hard to become better than him and have a better career.

“I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player.’ Like, that is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges or, ‘Hey, where am I going to go play college?’ and think about the next levels where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life.”

“Just enjoy it, work hard at it, be a great teammate. You’ll figure out where you’re gonna go play college. You’ll make a good decision, you’ll know the right spot and then you’ll enjoy that time as well. But don’t miss out on this time in your life because, you know, people want you to make a decision, or, you know, don’t put extra pressure on yourself.”

Eli’s comments echo those of his brother, Peyton Manning, who also shared his desire for his godson to enjoy the rest of his high school playing days.

“No inside information on that,” Peyton said of Arch’s recruitment on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take last month. “I’m his uncle, I’m his Godfather, so I’m trying to fulfill that role. I hope he has a fun high school experience.”

The Manning brothers clearly hope that their nephew focuses his time and energy on enjoying high school football, but Arch’s recruitment has already started to heat up. This past weekend, he unofficially visited Georgia, but Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas had all shown significant interest in him.

There’s still no official timeline for Arch Manning to make his official decision, so in the meantime the college football world will have to wait with bated breath.