Eli Manning Attempted Giants' Conditioning Test - Here's How It Went

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants waves to the fans as he leaves the field following his team's 36-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Now that he's retired, Eli Manning is trying to find ways to stay in shape.

So on Tuesday he thought to himself, 'How about I try out the Giants' old conditioning test?' It probably wasn't the best idea on his part.

The conditioning test consists of running sideline to sideline and back in under 18 seconds 10 times through. Manning almost made it.

However, in the midst of his ninth gasser, he apparently pulled his hamstring.

"So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today," he said on Twitter. "10 half gassers( run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking?Moron!!"

Eli - you're 41. Maybe leave the hardcore conditioning tests to the current professional athletes.

Still, it's pretty impressive Manning made it through nine of the 10 gassers. Not only is he 41 years old; he's been retired for a couple years now.

Even when he was playing and in good shape, Manning was never the fastest guy on the field. He ran a 4.92 40-yard dash out of college. Even his older brother Peyton ran a faster time at 4.8 seconds.

Something tells us Eli's going to leave the conditioning tests behind after his latest injury.