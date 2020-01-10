Giants Owner Weighs In On Eli Manning’s Future With Team

The writing had been on the wall, but Eli Manning’s run as starting quarterback for the New York Giants finally came to an end this season. First-round pick Daniel Jones replaced him at mid-season, though when he was hurt, Eli had the chance to start a few games down the stretch.

Those could very well be Eli’s last few appearances as a Giant. It doesn’t sound super likely that he’ll be back.

After the Giants’ final game, Manning said riding the bench was “no fun,” and admitted that it was unlikely that he’d return to the team as a backup. He doesn’t appear ready to extend his career as a QB2 anywhere.

If that is the case, his retirement could be on the horizon, though he may see if any teams are willing to take a shot on him as a starter first.

If he wants to remain with the Giants, owner John Mara says he’ll have a position with the franchise. He recently told WFAN‘s Moose and Maggie that he met with Eli Manning, and the two discussed his return as a backup, or potentially taking on another role within the franchise.

Via the Daily News:

“No I haven’t closed any doors on (Manning suiting up as a Giant again),” Mara said on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie. “Eli came to see me a few days ago, and we had a nice long talk. But I don’t think he’s fully decided yet what he wants to do. And I told him to just take his time, think about it some more and then come back and see me again.” […] “Yeah, I think so,” he said of Manning being open-minded to a backup role. “Obviously that’s something that Joe Judge is gonna have something to say about, as well. And I’m not sure that that’s what Eli wants to do, but again he needs to think about it a little bit more. “I’ve mentioned to him the possibility of thinking about other roles in the organization, and he’s just undecided right now,” Mara continued. “The season just ended recently, and he needs to take some more time and think about it. And I told him there’s no time limit on that. We’ll talk whenever he’s ready to sit down and talk again.”

Mara went on to call Eli maybe the “best representative the franchise has ever had,” and it has always made sense for the two-time Super Bowl winner to stick on with the franchise in some capacity, after his playing days are done.

The Giants finished the 2019-20 season 4-12.

