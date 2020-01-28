Richard Sherman Was Asked If Eli Manning Is A Hall Of Famer

Richard Sherman is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and he’s also one of the harshest critics of other players in the sport. As a result, his thoughts on the recently retired Eli Manning’s widely debated Hall of Fame candidacy definitely carries some weight.

Those on the pro-Eli to the Hall of Fame side primarily site his two Super Bowl wins, both over Tom Brady and the dynastic New England Patriots. Hius longevity and ironman quality both help, and allowed Eli to crack the top 10 in most statistical categories.

The knock on Eli Manning: his lack of other deep playoff runs, a .500 lifetime record, and the fact that he was never really considered one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL at any given time by most.

It may be somewhat surprising given what a hard critic he can be, but Sherman is in the former camp.

During Super Bowl Media Day on monday, the outspoken San Francisco 49ers star said that he believes Eli is a Hall of Famer.

From his answer:

“I think people underestimate what it means to run through the Super Bowl as an away team. There’s a reason that so few low seed have ever won a Super Bowl, and I would say the two seeds he won it with are 30 or 40-percent of the low seeds that have won Super Bowls. And for that alone, he deserves it. And he’s played at a high level. “The teams haven’t always been great, and he hasn’t always been surrounded by talent, and when he has, he’s played very well. But to run through the playoffs and beat some of the teams he beat, and beat the greatest quarterback of all-time twice, and two of the best teams of all time… he beat an undefeated team that had Randy Moss on it, who had just come off of a record-breaking season. Who does that? How do you do that? And so, for those reasons, I believe he’s a Hall of Famer. Those are Hall of Fame things. You can’t not put that guy in the Hall.”

In 2007, Manning’s New York Giants were the No. 5 seed, beating the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys, and No. 2 Green Bay Packers on the road, before knocking off Tom Brady’s undefeated Patriots.

In 2011, as Sherman laid out, the Giants were road warriors once again. As No. 4 seeds, they did host the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card Round, but then beat No. 1 Green Bay—a 15-1 team—at Lambeau again, and then went on the road to beat the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers, before taking the title over the Patriots for a second time.

