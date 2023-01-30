Eli Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Decision

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had plenty of legendary battles against Tom Brady throughout his professional career.

Now, with Manning doing media, many are wondering for his thoughts on Brady's impending decision for the 2023 season and beyond.

But Manning knows better than to make a prediction or give Brady some advice.

The legendary New York Giants quarterback spoke with The Spun and had a brutally honest admission on Brady's future decision.

"I’m not sure," Manning said when asked if he thinks Brady will retire.

"I know I’m not going to ask him about his future. I’ve learned to keep quiet and stay out of that mix. It wouldn’t surprise me if he came back and played. This is his lifestyle - he can still play and he can still throw. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind being in an offense where they can run the ball a little bit and take some of the pressure off of him. When you have to throw it every down, it can be difficult. It wouldn’t surprise me if he came back and played again."

Brady, 45, has been linked to a couple of different teams this month, though it's mostly just speculation.

Where do you think Brady will end up?