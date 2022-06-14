Eli Manning Is Reportedly Developing A Surprising TV Show

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning continues to make impressive moves away from the gridiron.

In addition to his work for ESPN's Manningcast, the two-time Super Bowl champion will executive product a children's animation series from Headline Studio at Advance.

A title for this series hasn't been released yet. Nonetheless, it will center around a "shy quarterback with a magic arm who leads a team of unlikely players from all backgrounds through heroic adventures."

Not only will Manning be an executive producer for this project, he'll voice one of the characters.

Manning opened up about his partnership with Headline Studio. Clearly, he's excited about this opportunity.

“I’ve enjoyed working in television over the past year. In exploring more opportunities to use sports as a lens to tell stories, I’m excited to partner with Headline Studio on a children’s animation series that is close to my heart,” Manning said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “As a father of four young kids, and as someone who works with children in the causes I support, I’m looking forward to developing a show that is as fun as it is inspirational.”

A network hasn't been attached to this show just yet, but there should be plenty of interest since Manning is involved in this operation.