Eli Manning Names “Dream Guest” For ManningCast

Just last week, the sporting world learned that Eli and Peyton Manning reached a new deal with ESPN.

The Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterbacks hosted the “Manningcast” on ESPN’s Monday Night Football this past season. Now they’re set to do that for another two seasons.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peyton and Eli will do their show through the 2024 season for ESPN. The duo had several incredible guests during the 2021 season like Tom Brady, Snoop Dogg, Michael Strahan and more.

But what would be the duo’s “dream guest”? Earlier this week, Eli gave his answer in a short interview with TMZ. He said he’d love to have a president on the show and then mentioned Barack Obama.

“Maybe a President,” Manning told TMZ at Fanatics Super Bowl party. “Barack Obama would be pretty good.”

“I think we can get him.”

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1494456073889140741

Former President Barack Obama has never been shy about doing a media appearance when it comes to sports. Perhaps the Manning’s have a shot at pulling this off after all.

Fans will be waiting to hear the lineup for the first week of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait seven months to find out.