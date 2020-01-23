Giants Video Tribute For QB Eli Manning Is Going Viral

After 16 seasons with the New York Giants, highlighted by two Super Bowl titles, quarterback Eli Manning is calling it a career. His retirement was officially announced on Wednesday.

Manning remarkably went his entire career without missing a start due to injury. He was clearly the most durable quarterback we’ve seen since Brett Favre.

His streak came to an end in 2017, when he was controversially benched, before ultimately earning his job back the next week. This year, he finally lost that full-time starting role, supplanted by first-round pick Daniel Jones.

Rather than attempt to land another starting gig, or serve as QB2 under Jones in New York, Manning has decided to retire, bringing on plenty of tributes. While debate over his Hall of Fame candidacy will rage on until that is ultimately decided, but for now the focus is understandably about the positives of his career.

On Wednesday night, the Giants posted a highlight reel of their favorite Eli Manning moments off the field. That includes his stint hosting Saturday Night Live, his many underratedly funny commercials, his charity work, and his speech from when he won the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

ALL of our favorite Eli ~off-the-field~ memories …you don't want to miss this one 🤗 #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/IMybqVMpql — New York Giants (@Giants) January 23, 2020

This one is definitely worth a watch for Giants fans.

Manning is one of just five multiple-time Super Bowl MVPs, he’s top 10 in passing yardage and touchdowns, and he beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in both of those title runs. Those definitely count for something.

He wasn’t a super consistent player though, and finished with just a .500 record as starter.

Off the field, though, Eli Manning was a consistently good presence in the New York area, and a good representative of the NFL as a whole.

[New York Giants]