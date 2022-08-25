Eli Manning Reveals Who Tom Brady Probably 'Hates' The Most

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots greets Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants after a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Both Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have prevented Tom Brady from winning a Super Bowl.

However, there might be another Manning who Brady "hates" the most.

Eli Manning joked on Julian Edelman's podcast that Brady probably hates he and Peyton's mom the most.

"He hates us. He hates my mom. If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like 12 Super Bowls probably," Manning said on Julian Edelman's "Games With Names" podcast.

It's true.

If Eli and Peyton Manning weren't alive and playing in the NFL during the 2000s and 2010s, Brady would likely have another Super Bowl or two.

Brady is still doing pretty well with seven, of course.