Eli Manning Sends Message To Peyton Before ‘The Match’

Like many others, Eli Manning is home getting ready to watch “The Match” today between his brother and Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The charity event hasn’t gotten underway yet; the weather down in Florida is horrendous. The match is still scheduled to happen, but the conditions are not ideal with wind and driving rain throughout the day.

Eli doesn’t have to worry about the weather though. He’s warm and dry at his house watching the proceedings on television.

Before things teed off, Eli tweeted a message of support for Peyton, who is paired up with Tiger against TB12 and Lefty.

“Let’s go bro. Go low today,” Eli wrote.

Let’s go bro. Go Low Today pic.twitter.com/CbaVAokDly — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

On the football field, Brady bested Peyton 11 out of 17 times they faced off with most of those games being played when Peyton was in Indianapolis. However, as a member of the Denver Broncos, Peyton beat Brady in their final two playoff matchups–the 2013 and 2015 AFC Championship Games.

In some pre-match smack talk, Peyton joked that we would have brought Bill Belichick as his caddy if one was allowed. Brady and Belichick split up this offseason after 20 years together as QB and head coach.

Today’s event is the sequel to “The Match” between Tiger and Phil from 2018. Mickelson won that one in Las Vegas in a playoff.

You can watch “The Match” on TNT, TBS. truTV and HLN. The four legends are approaching the first tee, so things are about to get underway.