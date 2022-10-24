Eli Manning Stressed Out On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Watching your favorite football team play can be pretty stressful.

Eli Manning is certainly learning that this year. After decades of playing football, and a couple of years of watching a lowly Giants team lose most of its games, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is finally watching a playoff contender.

And it's hard work.

Manning admitted following Sunday's Giants vs. Jaguars game that he was pretty stressed out. The Giants held on in the end, stopping the Jaguars one yard short of the end zone to win.

"What a win for the Giants. That was a stressful last drive!!!" he tweeted.

Welcome to the stressed fan club, Eli.

"I’ve been sweating all 6 of our wins," one fan wrote.

"You’re not kidding!!! Whew!" one fan added.

"U would know with all the stress u put me through lol," another fan joked.

"It was crazy .. we deserved it . The roughing the passer was a killer , they got the yardage and stoppage of the clock," another fan wrote.

"Even Eli felt stress. That makes me feel a little better," another fan added.

The Giants improved to 6-1 on the year with Sunday afternoon's big win. They'll take on the Seahawks next weekend.