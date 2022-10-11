Eli Manning Tells Us His Dream Guest For The Manningcast

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Eli Manning attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

One of the best aspects of ESPN's Manningcast is that Eli and Peyton bring on such great guests for each show.

In just Week 4 alone, the Manning brothers had Jalen Hurts, Steph Curry and Jon Hamm join them.

So, who would be considered a "dream guest" for Eli and Peyton? We asked the former during a recent one-on-one interview.

"I think it’s always fun to have people on who are really passionate about football. A former president would be nice, whether that’s [Barack] Obama or [George W.] Bush," Eli Manning told The Spun. "Obviously, comedians and actors are always entertaining. When they have a personal connection to a certain team or to football, that’s when it’s fun for us. You learn that so many people are passionate about this game and have great stories that they share with family and friends."

Barack Obama has done sports segments on ESPN in the past. Perhaps we'll see him on a future episode of Manningcast.

As for George W. Bush, it has been a while since we've seen him in the spotlight. However, an appearance on the show would certainly change that.

ESPN's Manningcast will return for a Week 7 showdown between the Bears and Patriots.