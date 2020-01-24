Tom Brady Had An Incredible Tweet About Eli Manning’s Retirement

Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially announced his retirement today, and is currently holding a press conference where he is discussing his career. While he has had many wins against some great QBs, his two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots and QB Tom Brady are by far his most impressive.

And Tom Brady is more than happy to acknowledge it.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Brady congratulated Manning for his great career. But in an added bit of levity, he also referenced his two Super Bowl losses to him.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XLII was the game that made Eli Manning a national hero. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors by leading the Giants to an upset win over the 18-0 New England Patriots.

Manning would repeat history four years later by leading the Giants to another upset win over the Patriots at Super Bowl XLVI.

The last eight years of Manning’s career would see a lot more adversity though. Manning and the Giants made the playoffs only once between 2012 and 2018.

He was benched after Week 2 of the 2019 season, and would ride the bench behind rookie Daniel Jones for all but two games in the final 14 games.

But in the last game of his NFL career, he led the Giants to a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

There will be plenty of debate in the years to come whether Manning is ultimately deserving of Hall of Fame enshrinement. But having the respect of Tom Brady certainly can’t hurt.

