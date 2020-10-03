Eli Manning’s Tweet About Working Out Is Going Viral

Earlier this year, Eli Manning made headlines when he made a Twitter account for the very first time.

The youngest Manning brother finally joined the social media realm and has been a fan-favorite ever since. In late September, he posted a photo with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The two had been working out on the field – which Manning said was the first time he threw a pass since his final game with the New York Giants. In the photo, fans noticed Manning was wearing khaki shorts for the workout.

“When you retire, you’re allowed to work out in khakis,” Manning wrote on Twitter. Well, just over a week later, the former star quarterback was back at it.

Manning was in the weight room on Saturday and made sure to let everyone know he’s wearing khakis while working out once again.

“Working out in khakis again. This is becoming a habit,” Manning said on Twitter.

Working out in khakis again. This is becoming a habit. pic.twitter.com/ymQ47FkBeK — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 3, 2020

In a recent conversation with ESPN, Manning said he’s still figuring out how to use his newfound Twitter powers.

“Still kind of figuring it out. Right when I got involved it was all exciting. Kind of tweeting out things. Then the summer kind of came around and I was running around with the kiddos, kind of busy. Didn’t do it as much. Now in the fall with football and different things, [I] kind of stay up to speed with what is going on and send some creative tweets.”

We’d say he’s doing just fine.