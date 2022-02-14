There was a meeting of legends backstage at the Super Bowl last night when play-by-play announcer Al Michaels had a conversation with rapper Eminem.

Apparently, the 49-year-old Slim Shady is a massive fan of Michaels, 77, who called Super Bowl LVI for NBC. In the video below, Eminem tells Michaels he is the “GOAT” and adds that he watches less-than-enticing games just to hear the five-time Sports Emmy winner broadcast the action.

Not stopping there, Em addresses the rumors that Michaels is retiring–“I’ll be somewhere,” Al responded–telling him he has plenty of time left.

This is an interaction we never would have expected to happen, but we’re glad it did.

That’s incredible. Not every day you get to see two masters of their respective crafts speak candidly like that.

As for Michaels stepping away from the mic, it doesn’t sound like Eminem has to worry about that yet. With his NBC contract up, Michaels is likely on the move, but he is expected to resurface somewhere, potentially Amazon.