Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement At 35: Fans React

After spending over a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has decided to embrace the next chapter of his life.

On Wednesday morning, Sanders announced his retirement in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"National Football League. I had one hell of a ride," Sanders wrote. "3 Super Bowl Appearances, multiple pro bowls and a Super Bowl Champion. I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well which is why I’m happy with my decision. To everyone who supported me throughout my career.. thank you! To every organization that I played for.. thank you! To all my teammates and coaches.. thank you! To my family and friends… thank you! I came along way from the small town of Bellville, Texas. I was just a kid chasing after a dream and I caught it! God is the greatest!

Sanders was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He spent four years with the franchise before signing a deal with the Denver Broncos.

In addition to enjoying a lot of individual success in the Mile High City, Sanders won his first Super Bowl.

Sanders wrapped up his NFL career with brief stints on the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.

Sanders will finish his career with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Congratulations to Sanders on a really solid career.