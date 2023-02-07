Eric Bieniemy Addresses This Year's Interest From NFL Teams

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been considered for several head coaching positions across the NFL over the last several seasons.

Bieniemy is credited with helping to establish the system that fuels the Chiefs' high-powered offense, as well as the rise of Patrick Mahomes. Still, he has not heard his name called by any of the teams he's spoken with in past hiring cycles.

As the coaching carousel continues to turn in the NFL, Bieniemy's name has been mentioned for jobs around the league.

The offensive coordinator recently set the record straight on where he stands with that reported interest as the Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl.

According to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Bieniemy says he hasn't interviewed for any offensive coordinator positions, but he has taken one interview for a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I thought it went great," Bieniemy said of the interview with the Colts. "We'll see where that goes."

When it comes to his duties as an offensive coordinator, Bieniemy says he is completely focused on Kansas City.

"Right now I am where my feet are. And right now I'm focused on helping us to win this game this weekend."

If the Chiefs win on Sunday, Bieniemy will be a two-time Super Bowl champion. With that kind of potential resume, it should come as no surprise that teams are looking to hire him.