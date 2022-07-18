Eric Bieniemy Challenge Revealed: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Eric Bieniemy still hasn't gotten that NFL head coaching gig, but the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is still thought of very highly by his current and former players.

Ex-Chiefs wide receiver recently told a cool story about Bieniemy on his podcast.

Hill, who's now with the Miami Dolphins, revealed the challenge made by Bieniemy after a loss to the Bills.

“Our offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, like he’s a madman,” Hill said. “He was cussing us out all week. Saying, ‘Y’all let these MFs come in here and whoop y’all like that. Like, c’mon man, y’all gotta have some respect on y’all name in this building, in this organization,’ and stuff like that. And, like, I could just sense in the guys’ eyes and hearts, and I just felt the energy. Like guys like really took that and like ran with it, the whole week. Like practice was perfect. No drops like during the whole week. Defense was flying around. Everybody was doing what they were supposed to do. And we all were on the same page.”

It worked as the Chiefs topped the Bills in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.

"Hill is on the Dolphins right? With how much he talks about his former team you’d think he’s still rocking the Chiefs logo on his helmet," Geoff Schwartz added.

"Hey NFL, I present to you example #287 why Eric Bieniemy should be given a head coaching gig," another fan added.

"There’s absolutely no excuse for this guy to keep getting passed over for a head coaching position," one fan added.

Will this be Bieniemy's last season with the Chiefs?