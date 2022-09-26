Eric Bieniemy Ripped By Former Player: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was ripped by a former player on social media on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got into a heated argument with his offensive coordinator prior to halftime on Sunday.

Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy ripped the team's offensive coordinator.

"All bieniemy does is argue wit the players .. KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT passing or PLAY CALLING," he wrote on Instagram.

Oof.

It's clear that McCoy isn't a big fan of the Chiefs offensive coordinator.

The former NFL running back played for the Chiefs for one season in 2019.

Kansas City dropped to 2-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon's loss to Indianapolis.