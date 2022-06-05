Erin Andrews' Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Story Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews was a member of the dance team during her college years at Florida.

While the veteran sports reporter cover the NFL for a living, she's dreamed of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, too.

Recently, the Fox Sports reporter got to live out her Cowboys cheerleader dream.

Andrews was on a trip with a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. She and Charissa Thompson explained the story on their podcast.

"This was a weekend I will never forget. It made my Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader dreams come true! Thank you Ashley!!!" she tweeted.

A dream come true for Erin.

The Fox Sports reporter will be covering several Dallas Cowboys games this fall.