Erin Andrews' Embarrassing Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Everyone has embarrassing stories from their childhood - even Erin Andrews.

The popular NFL reporter opened up about an embarrassing high school story during her podcast with Charissa Thompson earlier this month.

“So, the boy I liked in high school, their whole crew that I hung out with, they TP’d my house one night, and I was kind of hurt by it,” Andrews said.

“My mom [was] pissed. My mom called their parents and made them take it down and it was chilly and she was spraying them with the hose. And I was so embarrassed. I didn’t come out of my room. I was mortified.”

You have to respect the move from Erin Andrews' mom. Well played, Mrs. Andrews.

Most fans can relate.

"When I was a kid, we TP’d our friends houses! Like the most popular kids house got TPd the most! Definitely not sinister by any means and holy s--t do I have some fun memories TPing !!" one fan admitted.

"Erin's Mom's hard core," one fan added.

"y'all are lucky you didn't live in the south bronx or brooklyn in the 80s," one fan added.

You can listen to the full episode of Erin Andrews' podcast with Charissa Thompson here.